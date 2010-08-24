Wanna Improve Education? Demolish the Classrooms

“Education is experience, and the essence of experience is self-reliance.”

–T.H. White, The Once and Future King

Who removed the classrooms? Apparently, the Danish government did. In 2005, the Danish government established a new vision for the secondary school reform. This pedagogical reform boldly promotes innovation and self-directed learning in the Danish education system by recognizing this millennium’s shift to an ideas-based global economy.

3XN, an architectural firm based in Copenhagen, responded to the government’s vision by creating a radically different learning environment for Ørestad College. Organized around a central staircase and atrium, the boomerang-shaped floor plates spin and shift like a camera shutter to create four distinct learning zones. The rotating floor plates create a horizontal flow of spaces, which seems infinite given the transparency of the exterior skin and the central atrium’s verticality.