How to Create a “Godly” Game Opening

How do you create the opening credits for a beloved game franchise, telling a story in a unique way, but staying true to the franchise’s roots? This is the topic I discussed with Karin Fong of Imaginary Forces during last week’s Most Creative People in Business conference. And in this video, Fong recounts how her team created the opening sequence for the hit video game God of War III. “The game’s director, Stig Asmussen, and the team at Sony Computer Entertainment really pushed us to create an aesthetic that would complement the highly-rendered world that makes up most of the game,” said Fong. Here’s how it came together: