Infographic of the Day: Robots Will Save Your Aging Economy

So there’s not a whole we have to add to this infographic. Except that it’s about the impending ROBOT INVASION.

In all seriousness, though, the chart, by Focus and drawn from a 2008 study on robots invading the workplace, is pretty fascinating once you dig into the details. You get, for example, an excellent chart of robot density and another one showing exactly how many jobs various industries have lost to robots:

[Click for full-size version]

Usually, the rise of robots gets chalked up to savings. Robots don’t require pensions. But there’s something more subtle you can glean by reading between the lines of the robot density chart: It’s no accident that the countries with the greatest robot density also happen to have profound demographic problems–Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are among the most quickly aging countries in Asia; likewise for Germany, in Europe, and Sweden, in Scandinavia.

Long story short: Robots might be the only way for those mighty economies to stay competitive in producing goods in the face of a dwindling workforce.