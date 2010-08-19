A Manmade Oasis: Scam or Sustainable Dream?

Can any project be green if it fights against the natural environment?

That appears to be what Klingmann Architects–which doubles as a branding firm–is doing with the Khawr Awqad project, a sustainable residential community and eco-resort designed for Salalah, Oman.

Klingmann describes Khawr Awqad as “surrounded by residential communities and luscious green agricultural fields to the north and east and the expanse of the Arabian Sea to the south and east…a unique destination with a focus on eco-literacy and education, eco-tourism, and sustainable green living.”

It’s a gorgeous vision. But where, exactly, is all this luscious green land coming from? Klingmann is a vague on the details and water is a scarce resource in Oman. And in fact, Khawr Awqad also features other questionable elements, such as “peaceful waterscapes,” and a three-dimensional poolscape with warm and cold water pools. Which will all evaporate in the dry desert air, unless they’re constantly refilled.