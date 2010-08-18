Wanted: F. Scott Fitzgerald Editions That Aren’t Gauzy Watercolors of Flappers

If F. Scott Fitzgerald saw his books today, he’d be horrified. Not because of the writing — though perhaps all those ?breathless waif’s and ?ceaseless summer’s would grate — but because the dust jackets would have you believe that he never wrote about anything but breathless waifs and ceaseless summers. Penguin Classics is finally publishing a series that gets Fitzgerald right.

The books are hardcovers of his novels (and one set of short stories), and they’re done up in lively Deco motifs that evoke the gogo aspects of the Jazz Age Fitzgerald so deftly satirized. Beyond that, though, they don’t say much. And that’s the idea. Instead of serving up a canned plot summary and a lame watercolor of a flapper in pearls, they urge you to appreciate his prose above all else.

The books are designed by Coralie Bickford-Smith. They’ll be released this fall to mark the 70th anniversary of Fitzgerald’s death.