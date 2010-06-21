Tips for Business Travel

Just got back from an international trip and was I reminded of the days when I was doing 22 transatlantic trips a year. (See the Wall Street Journal’s “ Globetrotter’s Tips To Boost Performance on Long Business Trips .”) That was five years ago and many things have changed in the air. So it seems like a good time to update those travel tips for folks who need to fly, especially internationally. Here goes:

1. If you frequently travel

internationally, you might be able to save a lot of time at U.S. passport control

by applying for the Global Entry Program, which according

the CBP.gov Web site, “allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers

expedited clearance upon arrival into the United States. It costs $100 and it involves a background

check, but the sign-up hassle seems worth it for frequent travelers. I haven’t

tried this yet, but it sounds like a good idea.

2.

There used to be a priority airport

security screening service called CLEAR.

According to its Web site, the service shut down in June 2009, but is scheduled

to return in the future, under new ownership. No date is given for resumed

service. The CLEAR service basically moved passengers who paid the $99 fee and

underwent a background check, directly to the head of the airport security

line. This was convenient for passengers traveling domestically via airports

that provided this service.

3.

With airlines now charging for

checked luggage and priority boarding, it is more important than ever to take

your ‘gear’ onboard. Ditch the trolley suitcase, which is always the first bag

to be selected for ‘gate check.’ Rather, take two even-sized soft-sided bags –put

your computer in one of them. One goes

in the overhead bin and one goes under the seat. When the flight attendants look

for bags to gate check, yours will be securely in the bin. These bags are much

more flexible and they fit in the nooks and crannies between the trolleys. This

way, you can forego the ‘priority boarding fee’ as well.

4.

It is easy to say ‘pack light’ —

but here are some concrete ideas to put this into practice. Pack outfits so

that any combination of pants and shirts match. This minimizes the number of

clothes you need to take. Think twice about each piece of clothing you put in

the bag. Try and take only one pair of

shoes so you don’t have to pack them; shoes take up tons of room. If you want

to take sneakers for the gym, find a pair that is lightweight and rolls up into

a ball. I have been looking for the ultimate pair myself; I haven’t found them

yet. If anyone has any ideas, let me know.

5.

Take an extra shirt and wear it

over your regular shirt on the plane. This serves three purposes. It protects

you from spilling a drink on your dress shirt, it represents another shirt you

can use o the trip, and it replaces the blanket, for which airlines are now

charging extra.

6.

When going through security,

carefully eye the line in front of you. If you have seen the movie “Up in the Air,” you know what I

am talking about. Avoid lines with people that typically take longer to get

through security. Some airports/airlines have a priority line for frequent

travelers. Take advantage of this if you are eligible.