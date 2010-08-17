Wanted: A Beautiful Desk Set for Anyone Who Hates Visual Noise

It takes deft hand to create functional objects so simple that they seem barely there–but so elegant that they can’t be ignored. Daniel.Emma –a pair of designers just three years out of undergrad, and former employees of Marc Newson and Philips, among others–has that talent in spades.

The duo, Daniel To and Emma Aiston, are based in in Australia and just on the verge of selling their very first products–a line of desk accessories for design distributor Neo-Utility. Co.Design got the first sneak peak at the line, which was unveiled this week at the New York Gift Fair. There’s five objects in total, each of them inspired by a quest for pure geometry: Stationary container, paperweight, thermometer, rubber-band ball, and paper-clip magnet:

The rubber band ball is an elegant solution to storing rubber bands: instead of creating a tidy mess, it creates a minimalist desk sculpture ($200); also, the hexagonal brass paperweight ($130):