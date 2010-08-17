Infographic of the Day: Inception Contest Runner-Up

Last Sunday, the deadline ran out on our Inception Infographic Contest , wherein we tasked you guys with designing an infographic that illustrated the film’s complex twists, and its plots within plots.

We got some tremendous entries. Among the best were Luis Buenaventura’s epic attempt to represent exactly how much time passed in each layer of the movie–by creating a chart where each pixel represented one week of time; and Daniel Wang’s flowchart illustrating everything that happens to each individual character.

But the contest ultimately came down to two entries: The winner, which we’ll reveal tomorrow (it’s worth the wait!) and the runner-up, pictured here and created by Adam Martin:

[Click for full-size]

Adam’s chart made it this far on the strength of some really interesting ideas about how to represent the movie’s plot devices, and for it’s sheer comprehensiveness–absolutely none of the movie’s subplots is left out, and what results is a fairly direct representation of the entire film.

A smart detail was Adam’s decision to represent the dreams within dreams of the movie as nested outlines of heads–kind of like a Russian nesting doll.