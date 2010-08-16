Infographic of the Day: Does the U.S. Waste Money on Innovation?

This infographic by accounting firm Grant Thorton purports to show how efficient 30 different countries are at innovation. How? Simply by showing the ratio between patents granted in a country, and the total R&D expenditures there.

Thus, the bigger the box in each country, the more innovation (as measured by patents) it gets for every R&D dollar:

[Click for larger version]

So for the U.S. it looks really, really bad. Even though we grant more patents than any other country in the world, we also seem to simply throw money at the problem of innovation–and in the long run, that can’t be good for our own economic competitiveness.

But hold on. Once you start thinking more deeply about the chart, you realize there are perhaps some more interesting things going on. And while the U.S. picture in innovation looks troubling, it’s not for the reasons you might think.

Let’s start with one thing that’s probably not going on. The chart could simply be an indicator of how hard it is to get a patent in each country–if it’s harder to get a patent in the U.S. than anywhere else, of course our expenditures look like they’re less efficient. That’s because we don’t give out patents to every ridiculous new bike bell or boom box. But in actuality, the patent process for most of the countries on the list are roughly equivalent–the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan have comparable patent processes. And South Korea rejects about the same percentage of patents as we do.