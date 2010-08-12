Wanted: Lighting Meant to Inspire, in Dark Times

Artecnica , a product company out in L.A., has given Co.Design an exclusive sneak peek at its newest line–a stunning assembly of lighting fixtures.

The company made its name pioneering a new approach to sustainability, hiring big-name designers such as Hella Jongerius, the Campana brothers, and Tord Boontje to create pieces that use both minimal amounts of material, and are hand-crafted in poor communities in Central America and beyond, thus creating new livelihoods with every new product.

But this time out, that sort of do-good mentality has also been translated into a single theme that’s meant to bind all the new products together: The economy has sucked, but we’re looking forward. Our politics are ugly, but we’re looking up. Looking up, looking forward, and looking on the bright side–hanging lights make perfect sense, right?

Above, a multi-colored paper mobile by Clara von Zweigbergk ($27).

Below, the Wonderland series of cast-aluminum candlesticks by Stephen Johnson, which depict cuddling animals performing impossible balancing acts (kinda like staying employed these days?). ($68-$89)