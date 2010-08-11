Beirut Shakes Off Rubble, Dons Slick New Architecture

Two decades after the Lebanese Civil War reduced Beirut, that storied Paris of the Middle East, to dust and rubble, the city is reemerging a hotbed of design. But whereas many of the earlier rebuilding efforts were either faithful reconstructions of the past or cheap proxies for the future, the latest batch of designers is forging a bold new path. They’re both riffing on the city’s history and gently defying it. From a gorgeous bar in an old booze factory to modernized Roman baths, the aesthetic is unexpected, occasionally dark, and always terribly cool.

Architecture and design are often excellent barometers of regional aspirations, and by all appearances, Beirut not only wants to reclaim its title as the Paris of the Middle East but hopes that one day people will think of Paris as the Beirut of Europe. Below, we’ve got a sampler of some of the city’s best new design.

.PSLAB Beirut is a Lebanese design firm specializing in lighting. Here, they turned the classic chandelier into a neat little cluster of black cones for the wine bar and restaurant Burgundy:

More vaulted interiors from the Harvard-trained Lebanese architect Paul Kaloustian. His MYU restaurant and bar (up top and below) is a refurbished liquor factory in Beirut’s ur-trendy Gemayze district. When he found the place, it was plastered with graffiti. Instead of covering up the walls, he draped them in see-through black fabric, creating two tunnel-like spaces — one for the restaurant, one for the bar.