Bitchy Aeron Chair Scolds Your Slouchy Posture

[Update: Dr. Morrell writes with the following: “We are presently working on ways to make the chair less bitchy and more like a trusted yoga coach. Good posture at the expense of productivity or happiness is not where we want to stop. We’ll keep you posted.” Looking forward to it, Professor!?Ed.]

Bad news for happy slouchers: Now, there’s a chair that’ll straighten you up, whether you like it or not.

Yale mechanical engineering professor John Morrell and grad student Ying Zheng geeked out one of Herman Miller’s Aeron chairs, that symbol of corporate idleness everywhere, so that it buzzes whenever you slump. “The vibration is supposed to be an annoyance,” Zheng told the Yale Daily News, the idea being that it’s so irritating, you sit up like a rod. It’s the wired equivalent of a scolding mother (and, if you aren’t careful, it might make you take your elbows off the table, too).

The key is matchbook-sized cell phone vibrators called tactors that are embedded in the chair — two around the shoulders, one near the lower back, and one under each leg — and go off at the hint of deviant posture. From the Yale Daily News: