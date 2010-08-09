Inception Infographic Contest: The First Entrant HATES Inception

Last Thursday, we announced our Inception Infographic Contest, seeking the best, clearest explanation of the film, in one clean, beautiful chart. We’re happy to report that the first entry into the contest came the very next day–and it’s pretty damn good. While it doesn’t actually illustrate the movie’s intricacies, it definitely illustrates the most brutal critical response that the film has received. Take it away, Graham F. Scott :

Which raises a good point, in our contest, we think it’s fair game to call the movie a piece of crap. We don’t happen to agree, but to each his own, right? Thing is, to be a serious contender, the ingenuity of your infographic has to stand up to more earnest attempts at tackling the problem. Could you do a take-down of the movie while explaining it at the same time? Could you destroy the movie’s merits by lambasting it via some kind of dream sequence? (Are there layers of crappiness in the movie, which you awake to over time?)

The image should be a jpeg that is at least 850 pixels wide. We'll announce the winner soon after, and he or she will receive $350 worth of superb books on infographic design: a full-set of all four of Edward Tufte's books, as well as both Dataflow 1 & 2.

