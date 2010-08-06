Infographic of the Day: This Flowchart’s More Clever Than a Dozen Futurists

You know Doogie Horner one of two ways: As the guy who did the flowcharts that have, at some point, existed as your desktop: the Heavy Metal Band Names flowchart (see below), the Universal Comedy flowchart, the What to Say During Sex flowchart; or as the beardo comedian who’s somehow survived three rounds of America’s Got Talent .

[Click for full-sized version]

You may not know is that the 30-year-old Tyler School of Art (Philadelphia) grad with a major in graphic design (minor in art history) is a serious–like MENSA-level serious–artist. He painted the cover of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies for Quirk Books (his day job). And in October, HarperCollins is publishing Everything Explained Through Flowcharts, his book of graphics so complex they’d give John Nash a migraine, and beautiful enough for wallpaper.

[Click for full-sized version]

Exhibit A: The Future, brought to you here in an exclusive sneak peak.

Futurists get paid tons to do work that never comes out half as clear (or fun) as this. It illustrates, quite simply, the present (in black) and what will replace that thing in the future (in blue):