Wanted: A Bike Basket That Doubles as a Stylish Purse

Bike baskets that you can detach and take with you are great for lugging around farmers’ markets, like Marie-Louise Gustafsson’s neo-crocheted plastic Carrie basket that made the rounds a few years ago, which slips off the bike and onto your shoulder with a strap. But you can’t take the basket into, say, a bar without looking like you’re ready to check out in the express lane. (15 items or less, please.)

That’s why we like the solution by Dutch designer Saskia Korver, who has designed a bike basket that’s more like a cushy oversized handbag. The bag straps easily to the front of the bike with two wide straps that can be detached and slung over the shoulder.

Apparently Korver was inspired by the bags used on the front of bikes in the military, which fit like neat little knapsacks over soldiers’ handlebars. Doesn’t look like the bags are in production yet, but Korver does list a local gallery in association with the project, so check there first.