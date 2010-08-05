Reminder: Inception Infographics Contest Ends August 15th!

Inception, Christopher Nolan’s trippy popcorn shoot-em-up about dreams within dreams, was pretty much made for an infographic. In fact, that movie, with its many layers of dreamers inhabiting the mind of other dreams, could probably have benefited from a running infographic right in the corner of the frame. Unfortunately, the infographics that have been created around the movie so far are all lacking.

Which is why we’re seeking the best infographic you can design that explains the the plot of inception. Winner gets a full-set of all four of Edward Tufte’s books, as well as both Dataflow 1 & 2, which are the holy bibles of today’s infographics scene. All told, those books retail for around $350.

Our contest was inspired by two interesting examples, among a slew of faux-infographics that are already out there. The first is by Dehahs, and it shows fairly well the various dream sequences that occur in the movie.

The little lines around the perimeter of the chart show who’s still dreaming as the movie progresses. The drawings on the right edge show the four major dream sequences, while those on the left add the corresponding “kick” moments. The never ending staircase illusion used here does nod to a scene in the movie, but it doesn’t accurately portray the plot, which has an ending that doesn’t link back to the beginning.