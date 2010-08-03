advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Eye Candy: A Fantasy World That’s Part Matrix, Part Dr. Seuss

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Imagine a future where machines are so sustainable that they creep and grow like plants–and where the world becomes overgrown with sustainable machines. That’s what British architecture student Richard Hardy tried to depict in this ravishing short animation, The Transcendent City.

advertisement

The video basically tells the story of an “autonomous artificial machine” that creeps across the earth, adapting to whatever resources it finds locally and the eco-systems it finds. Hardy hypothesizes that the machine could work using “nano technologies controlled by molecular computers that monitor and analyze the environment,” which would be totally awesome. Think of it like a machine analog of Gaia, dude.

Or, at the very least, a short film far more beautiful than 90% of Hollywood special-effects orgies. Skip the The Last Airbender. Save your $10. See this instead.

[Via BLDGBLOG]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life