A See-Through Concrete Block, Created With Augmented Reality

Earlier this year, researchers revealed an bit of augmented-reality magic, that allows drivers to see around dangerous corners, by seeing through buildings. And now, two Germans have elevated that trick into pure art. Daniel Franke and Markus Kison‘s Durchsehen (“Augmented Perspective”) is composed of a concrete cube, mounted on a rotating pedestal and connected to a camera that tracks the eyeballs of onlookers. Meanwhile, cameras also record the surrounding room. Obviously, when someone walks around the cube, they can’t see what’s on the other side. But that’s where all the tech comes in: Their movement is tracked and the cube rotates in response; in the meantime, video of what they can’t see on the other side of the cube is projected onto the cube itself. Thus, it becomes “invisible” (fast forward to 1:40 for the full effect):