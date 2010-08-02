Buy One Now! Suburban Landscapes That Would Scare a Stepford Wife

Artist Ross Racine ‘s immaculate landscapes of surburbia make the Stepford Wives look like dumpy hippies. The work’s all the more creepy because it’s entirely fabricated; Racine draws each image on the computer by hand–the artificial world of the suburbs is made even more artificial. Gah!

That’s Racine, a New Yorker (obv), giving voice to tract house-haters everywhere. And certainly he isn’t alone. The arts have produced untold meditations on suburban ennui: Richard Yates‘s ultra-depressing Revolutionary Road; anything by the California painter Robert Bechtle; and Mad Men, which we’ve heard is this show on TV people are kinda? into.

It almost seems like low-hanging fruit to bash the burbs these days (ahem, Tom Perrotta), especially now that people are giving up on their Levittown dreams and pouring back into cities.