Virtual Bugs That Creep, Crawl, and Breed

Squidsoup‘s Glowing Pathfinder Bugs are for all those worm-squishing, wing-pulling 8-year-old sadists. They’re great because you can do pretty much anything to them, but you can’t kill them. That’s because they’re fake.

The bugs are virtual projections that skitter about a real sandbox and respond to whatever’s going on around them. Dig a trough in the sand, and they’ll head in. Pick them up, and they’ll crawl all over your hand. Mash them together, and they’ll have hot bug sex. Check it:

Squidsoup, a digital arts group, designed the installation with the same sort of equipment used to track human gestures and movement. It was commissioned by Folly Gallery for the Portable Pixel Playground and showed most recently at the computer graphics conference Siggraph, which ended yesterday.