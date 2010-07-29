NYC Approves $2B Plan to Renovate Domino Sugar Factory

A sour day for New York preservationists, and an ecstatic one for architect Rafael Viñoly and his real-estate backers : New York’s City Council has just given final approval to Viñoly’s master plan for the area surrounding the landmark Domino Sugar Factory (and it’s famed 40-foot sign ).

The project, which will be called the New Domino, will add 2200 units of housing–660 of them affordable, to placate city council opponents–and four acres of park to Brooklyn’s East River water front, in a section of Williamsburg that now features hipsters on bikes and trash bags blowing down echoing streets.

The building’s themselves will be staggered, to accommodate the surrounding buildings. They’ll also have green roofs to control indoor temperatures and water runoff and–maybe–LEED certification.

Ground-breaking is set for next year.