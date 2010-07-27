Infographic: What Kind of Worker Are You?

We’re all familiar with the myriad types of personalities you experience in the workplace, from suck-ups to slave drivers. But designer Joey Roth has managed to boil all these down in an infographic, using two simple metrics: How hard do you work? And how much do you talk?

Martyrs work but don’t talk; charlatans talk but don’t work; and hustlers work and talk:

Originally created for 48 Hour Magazine, the infographic is actually a beautiful letterpress, 11″x17″ poster that Roth is now selling for $25 on his website.

Our only wish is that Roth had kept going with the conceit: Imagine new posters with just one more metric, such as efficiency! Then you’d have all kinds of funky shapes to illustrate many more types. And on this poster, we can think of at least one archetype who’s missing: The lazy-ass, who’d be represented here simply as a straight line, neither talking nor working.