Recycled Paper’s Beautiful New Future

Despite their attempt to be adjustable and convenient, typical task lights are awkward. But the new W101 lamp, designed by Swedish architecture and design firm Claesson Koivisto Rune, does away with gangly components in favor of a single molded form. Even better, it’s made entirely of recycled paper.
The origami-like lamp is made from Södra DuraPulp, a biodegradable material that consists of wood pulp from managed forests combined with corn starch-based plastic. Purportedly as durable and long-lasting as wood or metal, the material can be pressed into a hard, molded form.
The lamp is made from a single piece of DuraPulp, attached to a base containing electronics. CKR collaborated with Wästberg to develop a strategy for integrated electricity and light within the paper structure. The final solution uses LEDs, which are efficient and produce little heat.