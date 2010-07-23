Whoa: A Full-On Plaid Rainbow. All The Way

An installation of woven rainbow-stripe ribbons has opened at the Pasadena Museum of California Art. It’s like a giant swatch of plaid! On acid!

The installation, by artist Megan Geckler, is made up of thousands of strands of flagging tape, a non-adhesive plastic ribbon that surveyors use to mark off construction sites. It was built for the museum’s California Design Biennial 2010: Action/Reaction. The installation is on view ’til October.

A lot of Geckler’s work is “custom-built and site-specific — definitely not typical sculpture,” she says. This piece riffed off the museum’s overhead lighting grid, which became the framework — almost like a weaving loom — for the plaid. Apparently, it took more than 700 hours (and 20 people) to throw up.