Scenes From the National Design Awards White House Luncheon

Tom Dair, president of Smart Design, beamed with pride when First Lady Michelle Obama called him out in her opening remarks at yesterday’s 2010 National Design Awards luncheon at the White House.

“As Tom Dair noted, ‘Design is about people, not things,'” Obama told the design rock stars assembled in the East Room, before urging the lunch crowd to use their talent to view the world in terms not of what’s there, but what isn’t. “Design can determine if a family has shelter, can educate a child, can make for a healthier planet. Design gives us works of beauty that lift our spirits and stirs our souls. And it can serve as an inspiration for the next generation.”

For his part, Dair, whose Smart Design was one of ten honorees, was stunned to hear himself referenced from the podium. “I must say that I was totally surprised (and elated) that Ms Obama quoted me and I would have to say that it has to be the high point of my career to date,” he told us. “That quote is one of the pillars of our culture. For me this was recognition and affirmation that we (Smart) are relevant and doing the right thing.”

Design’s potential to make a difference for kids is the topic that most resonates with Obama — although she was as giddy as a Project Runway fangirl at the thought of having lunch with the Bravo mainstay.”I get to sit next to Tim Gunn,” she crowed. “How cool is that?”

In planning the luncheon, she had urged the staff of the Cooper Hewitt to bring its annual teen-focused event, customarily held during Design Week in New York, to Washington D.C. in conjunction with the White House affair.”