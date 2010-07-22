Infographic of the Day: How Often Do Governments Get Google to Erase Data?

Good Magazine and MGMT.Design have been on a tear recently, creating superb infographics . The newest: A chart of how often various countries ask Google to scrub sensitive information. And how often Google complies is shown in a tiny bar chart below each country’s flag. ( Click here for a larger version.)

Google makes all of those data-scrub requests public, but it’s safe to say that they’re seldom looked at in much detail (another infographic please!). When governments lodge those requests, they may be totally legit–involving, for example, a criminal investigation. But you’ve gotta wonder if sometimes, the data-scrubbing is politically motivated (whether Google complies or not). Case in point: China considers all of its Google requests a state secret. Therefore, none of them are published.

On the flip side, maybe the most shocking fact in the chart is how seldom some of these countries ask for data to be removed–which in turn might be a proxy for how Web-savvy the government is. Pakistan, for example, is surprisingly quiet in lobbying Google. Brazil, meanwhile, comes up as a surprisingly frequent Google hound–who knew?