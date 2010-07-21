Eye Candy: Tord Boontje’s Scavenger-Chic Lace

In the past, we’ve told you about Dutch designer Tord Boontje‘s yen for all things floral and frilly. It was probably inevitable, then, that he’d turn his hand to lace — only this isn’t your grandmother’s lace.

In The Lacemaker, a solo exhibit at the Marsden Woo gallery in London, Boontje weaves meshy household objects out of crappy materials any lacemaker worth her bobbins wouldn’t be caught dead with. There are raffia lights and curtains. And jewelry knitted together with grass. And a sofa made of synthetic fiber and sewn so loosely, it looks like the web of a mad spider (top).