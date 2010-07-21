Six Tips For Designing a Memorable Brand

When clients call on Yang Kim and Kevin Budelmann, principals of branding firm People Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan, they usually ask for a new logo. “But the logo is just the tip of the iceberg,” Budelmann says. Usually, what they really want is a redesigned brand.

Kim and Budelmann should know. Since leaving design jobs at Herman Miller 12 years ago, the pair has steadily made a name for themselves with clients such as Steelcase, Whirlpool and ArtPrize. And they’ve just summed up their learnings in Brand Identity Essentials.

“You never see a logo by itself,” Kim says. Instead, she says it’s usually part of an overall brand that when well-executed takes into account everything from self- and outward perception to media landscape. For their new book, Kim and Budelmann culled their top 100 picks from 3,000 submissions of recent work around the world.

“It’s definitely our point of view,” Kim adds. But with so many design books taking up shelf space these days–either design for designers or design-thinking for business types–Kim and Budelmann hopes theirs bridges that gap between the two camps and is accessible to both.

Here’s six lessons drawn from their book: