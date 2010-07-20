Infographic: Who Owns the National Debt

You hear all sorts of fearmongering about the national debt nowadays — how China keeps gobbling it all up, and how that surely means we’ll all be scrubbing bathroom floors in Beijing by next Thursday.

Mint.com does a nice job of putting things in perspective with an infographic that plots out which foreign interests own the American debt, pegged at $12.8 trillion as of March. Yes, China has a sizable chunk of it. But so does Japan. And from the look of things, both countries’ stakes have risen at about the same pace over the past year.

The infographic also includes a 3-D pie chart on domestic holdings. All told, the U.S. owns an $8.89 trillion stake in… itself. (This is something we’ve never entirely understood. Why does America owe itself money — with interest?) That big pie slice there is the Federal Reserve and “U.S. Intragovernmental Holdings.” Not pictured: the size of the barrel Ben Bernanke is wearing.