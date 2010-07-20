Infographic BROKEN

The Washington Post has released a stunning set of interactive infographics on the shadowy machine of the War on Terror, culminating an exhaustive, nearly two-year investigation.

The infographic supports a three-part series by crack reporters Dana Priest and William M. Arkin, in which they argue that the American government has built a top-secret security and intelligence network — a sort of fourth branch of government — so vast and labyrinthine since 9/11, it’s become impossible to manage, casting doubt on whether it’s actually doing what it’s supposed to do: protect Americans from terrorism.

The infographic starts out as a color wheel of 45 government organizations. From there, you can sort by who does the most work, who works with the most companies, and what type of work they do. Color codes tell us the nature of the work (intelligence, homeland security, weapons technology, etc.)

Here, we’ve sorted by which organizations are the busiest. Pacific Command http://www.pacom.mil/ assumes the top spot, followed by European Command http://www.eucom.mil/english/index.asp, then Special Ops http://www.socom.mil/SOCOMHome/Pages/default.aspx.

And here, we’ve sorted by who does what. After administrative work, the government is involved in analyzing intelligence (unsurprisingly) more than any other top-secret activity. Counter intel takes a close second.

You can hone in on a individual agencies, too. These are the top-secret activities of the Department of Energy. Weapons tech? Cyber ops? This from the eco-nerds behind Energy Star?