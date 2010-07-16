How To Revitalize a Highway Underpass (Hint: Turn it into Munchkinland!)

Glasgow officials have unveiled a new urban regeneration project for the city’s downtrodden Cowcaddens area. Their fix isn’t new housing or tearing down the highway or even a High Line of the transatlantic north. It’s giant flowers! Big, fake, aluminum flowers!

Ah, yes, nothing like going from wasteland to Munchkinland. The 50 pink, orange, and yellow flowers have sprouted up along an underpass, forming a cheery bike and pedestrian thoroughfare that links northern Glasgow to the city center. Before, it was a gloomy concrete tract that hinted at an old story in the annals of urban planning: The place used to be a swath of sparkling public space — Phoenix Park, they called it. Then the M8 motorway came along and ruined everything. In aw-shucks homage, the fake foliage has been christened Phoenix Flowers.

The flowers are part of a larger initiative to raise a 14-hectare section of the city from the ashes of its industrial past (and out of the shadow of said highway) and turn it into a cultural mecca.