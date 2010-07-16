Infographic of the Day: Supreme Court Confirmations Through the Years

We see a lot of infographics, but we’re declaring this one the best we’ve seen all month (and maybe all summer, actually).

Created for Good magazine by MGMT.design, it simply depicts the topics of questions asked by Congress during every Supreme Court confirmation hearings since 1939. But it does so ingeniously: For each nominee, you can see how long was spend considering various topics. And for civil rights cases, you can see more detail about the issues at hand, from freedom of speech to abortion rights:

Outstanding, guys.