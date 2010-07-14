Infographics of the Day: CEO Salaries, Rendered in 3-D

For ingenuity and impact, few exhibitions can match Common Sense , a student exhibition which was on display recently in Michigan.

Students from College for Creative Studies in Detroit created physical infographics, made out of common materials, to illustrate the stats that shape our world.

So, for example, one student created the piece pictured up top, which represented the market caps of the country’s 30 largest companies, as little plastic toy soldiers:

Another visualized the vast discrepancy between CEO pay and average worker wages, using Styrofoam cups for the little people and plastic champagne glasses for the bigwigs. Currently, American CEO’s make about 275 times what the average worker makes:

And another favorite, which showed the dollar amounts being spent on various government programs–from defense to third-world relief to education–as clusters of helium balloons, each of which represented a shade under $5 billion: