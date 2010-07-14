Milan Gallery: The Closest Thing on Earth to Outer Space

The Italian architect Simone Micheli unveiled a splashy new exhibition and events gallery in Milan recently. As the press materials tell it, the place is meant to offer a “journey into the world of art, graphic design, photography, culture…” And, apparently, outer space.

L’Archivolto Events has that studiously intergalactic look that only the Italians, with their Atomic-Age design cred and faint nostalgia for Futurism, can pull off. Most galleries nowadays try to take a backseat to the art. That explains why every wall is painted don’t-touch white. Not this one. With its lightsaber-like ceiling lights, ubiquitous LCD screens, and steely spaceship detailing, the art is probably the last thing you want to look at. The architect explains his vision: It is “a pure emotional cell capable to excite and get exited.”