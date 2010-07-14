Great Architecture, On The Cheap

The true hallmark of a talented architect is the ability to great things with minimal resources. Which is why, for the last six years, the American Institute of Architects–America’s premier trade-association for architects–has handed out its Small Project Awards.

This year, 10 projects were selected, but we’ve picked our favorites among those to give you a taste. Pictured above and below, the Kevin Mundy Memorial Bridge in Bozeman, MT, by Intrinsik Architecture, which cost just $150,000 to build. The bridge itself is made from two common shed trusses, which had a high and a low end; these were fitted together, and the level change in the roof line was covered up by a twisting series of planks, which add architectural interest on the cheap:

A 500-square foot studio in New York, by Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture. Given the tiny space, the architect decided to meld the kitchen, bath, sleeping loft, and a new walk-in closet into one single plywood “service core”–thus leaving the rest of the space as open as possible. The entire project cost $100,000: