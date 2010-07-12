Do-gooder Design and Imperialism, Round 3: Nussbaum Responds

Sometimes a serious blog conversation delivers only heat, not light, but the discussion surrounding the post “Is Humanitarian Design The New Imperialism?” is proving to be extremely illuminating. There have been great comments here on Co.Design, a good running list at Design Observer and a long string on Twitter. I’ll attach some of the responses Tweeted to me at the end of this post.

The best way to respond to the criticisms leveled at the original post is to talk directly to Emily Pilloton at Project H. Emily’s rejoinder, “Are Humanitarian Designers Imperialists? Project H Responds,” centers around the photo of the Hippo Roller that illustrated my blog item. She says, “In hindsight, the process of redesigning the Hippo Roller was misguided and disconnected because of its lack of direct collaboration with end users, and a minimal shared investment in its success.” Then Emily goes on to say, “That Mr. Nussbaum defined our organization’s work by its anomaly is a gross misrepresentation.” Ouch: “Mr. Nussbaum,” from an old friend.

Alas, I didn’t select the photo of the Hippo Roller and there was no editorial intent on my part by its selection. The editor chose it and I?m guessing the decision was made on the power and beauty of the shot itself. [Also, the Hippo Roller was a story previously covered at FastCompany.com.–Ed.]

That Emily read a criticism into the photo and reacted so strongly is entirely unintended–which is precisely the point that I wanted to make in my post. It was a series of questions–not statements–to people doing wonderful work helping others. The questions about sensitivity to culture and local elites are based on what I saw on the periphery of conferences–Asian designers, business people and officials reacting negatively to what they perceived as Western intrusion. That Project H is doing great work in collaboration with local communities is a given because I’ve followed Emily’s work from its beginning. That many in a design conference Singapore interpreted Project H’s work as “imperialism” is also a given. These mostly Indian and Chinese, mostly young people brought their own sensitivities to colonialism to what they heard and saw. The question is how to react to it.

I first learned about the unintended consequences of good humanitarian intentions when I was in high school in the ’60s tutoring kids in reading in the Head Start program. I was completely surprised when I overheard my supervisor saying that some parents and local community groups opposed Head Start because it undermined “Black English,” and, in effect, their culture. That was a time when Black English was thought to be “inferior” to standard English and a major deterrent to kids learning in the classroom. Later, I heard that some Spanish community groups on the West Coast felt the same way. In recent years, I heard that some Native American organizations opposed Head Start. Until the 1960’s native children were taken from their parents to stay at church-run boarding schools where the philosophy of ‘kill the Indian, save the child” meant the kids could not speak their own language or practice their beliefs. Some parents who went through that experience were afraid that Head Start would also undermine their culture.