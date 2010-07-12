Infographics of the Day: The Little Book of Shocking Global Facts

From population and environment to arms trade and war, the data visualized in The Little Book of Shocking Global Facts–designed by Jonathan Barnbrook and his studio, Barnbrook Design–covers some of the most astounding facts about the world we live in, with graphic representations of data and striking photos to accompany startling statistics. Here are some of those shocking facts:

Up top, 80% of inmates in some U.K. prisons test positive for opiates on reception.

Below, just five countries control over a third of the World Bank: U.S., Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K.: