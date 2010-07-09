At Rick Bayless’s Red O, Everyday Dining Meets Instant Vacation

Confetti-like ceviche, chocolaty mole the color of midnight, and a cochinita pibil made from tortilla-fed suckling pigs: This is the signature Mexican cuisine of Rick Bayless , the Chicago chef whose empire ranges from cookbooks to television shows. Bayless’s Topolobampo and Frontera Grill have been name-checked as favorites of the Obamas–he recently went to the White House to cook for a Mexican state dinner–but for the most part, his restaurants hadn’t yet ventured outside the Windy City, making the stakes extremely high for Red O , a Los Angeles eatery with Bayless’s menu that opened in May.

Even before Bayless was attached, investors had planned for a high-end Mexican restaurant, tapping Dodd Mitchell Design, known for its clubby dark leather and water-and-fire interiors in celeb dens such as the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Principal designer Gulla Jonsdottir, who has also worked for architect Richard Meier, took on the project at the firm, then left to start her own practice during the process. For inspiration, Jonsdottir looked immediately to the cliffs of Los Cabos, Mexico, and its white-walled stucco and breezy beach cafes.

The space’s most dramatic feature is a giant cage-like trellis that wraps around the building’s exterior. “It’s supposed to represent a wrapped present, says Jonsdottir. “Sort of like a gift from Mexico to L.A.” The ribbon in this case is made from 26-foot high powder-coated dark bronze steel which hugs the building, lending light and shadow to the interior space.

Red O is hoping to drum up dining momentum by eventually being open for all three meals, plus a margarita-fueled nightlife. Making this transition to all the uses throughout the day was primarily achieved with lighting, she says. “The space is light enough that it looks good in daylight with the sunrays coming in through the trellis façade, but it looks more romantic at night with candlelight and uplit spaces.”

Another star feature of the space: A three-story courtyard with 26-foot white walls reaching skyward, ringed in fabric screens and crowned with shimmering chandeliers. For L.A.’s evening chill and few rainy days, an automated glass roofing system slides closed, effectively creating a massive skylight. Large garage doors fronting the courtyard also open to the inside of the space, allowing natural light in during the day, but also a resort-y indoor-outdoor feeling in the evening. At the center of the space, a palm tree, which was outdoors before the renovation, was left in place as the patio was built around it.