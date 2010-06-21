Diversity Is Dead? Not According to PwC

A colleague I hadn’t seen in awhile began the conversation with these words, “Are you still talking about that diversity stuff? No one does that any more.” I told her that I was working with my clients to create workplaces where employees love to do their best work and customers love to do business, and that a key component was leveraging diversity, to build an inclusive culture.

She looked shocked when

I told her that the most successful organizations knew that inclusion was an

ongoing process, and did not end with a few training programs. I told her about

some of the organizations I work with, as well as some of the leaders I’ve

interviewed for my “Inclusionist,” business news segment on SWIRL radio.

One of those people I

interviewed is Niloufar Molavi, who is the U.S. Chief Diversity Officer for PwC (PriceWaterhouseCoopers.) She is very proud of the diversity and

inclusion work of PwC.

When I asked Niloufar

which of their programs, policies or processes were the most innovative, she

said, “At PwC we’re proud of all our diversity efforts, but if I had to choose

one to highlight, it would be our white male strategy. Men comprise over

half our firm and it’s critical to engage them in the dialogue about

inclusion.”

While some people who

don’t know any better, still think that diversity and inclusion is just

affirmative action, or is designed to exclude white people and white men in

particular, PwC, understands that diversity and inclusion is essential for

business success and everyone plays an important part.

Niloufar told me that

at PwC they are not afraid to explore

how race and gender influence all of our experiences.

“Ultimately our

goal is to build the cultural dexterity of all our people so they can work

effectively with colleagues who are very different from themselves.”