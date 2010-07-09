IDEA Spotlight: TazzyTotes, Produce Bags That Don’t Kill The Planet

We know, we know. How many variations on a reusable bag can you possibly have?

TazzyTotes Produce Bags actually fill a legit gap in the annals of environmentally enlightened shopping. Most eco-geeks will bring their own sack to the grocery store, then seal fruit, vegetables, and other bulk food in separate plastic bags — not terribly green.

TazzyTotes Produce Bags are basically plastic bags without the plastic. Designed by the Vancouver studio JDi Design, Inc., they come in a see-through polyester mesh fabric, so your cashier doesn’t have to go digging in your sack to figure out what kind of oranges you’re buying. As backup, erasable labels and a recyclable pen make it easy to jot down PLU codes and weights.

They’re good-looking, too — none of the usual hippied-out cotton or nylon reminiscent of a bad ’80s windbreaker. The produce bags won bronze in last month’s International Design Excellence Awards. They’re part of JDi Design’s larger tazzyTotes line, which includes pretty much anything you’ve ever wanted to sling over your shoulder: shopping-cart bags, market totes, expandable bags, bottle bags — all easy on the environment. Bid farewell to plastic bags forever.

For more IDEA award winners, click here.