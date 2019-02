I think it’s safe to say that no one has managed to summarize the dramas, frustrations, and triumphs of running a startup quite as effectively as this flowchart, by HackFwd , a European VC firm:

Obviously, the overall message of the flowchart isn’t terribly complex–have a good idea, work hard, be passionate–but as with any startup, the fun is in all the unforeseen bumps along the way.

