Designers: Stop Armchair Quarterbacking. Play The Damn Game

As a naturalized American the 4th of July is an opportunity for me to reflect about this great country. As a designer I noticed a few media streams that have come together to paint an interesting picture–a picture that should be talked about in design circles just as much as any new trend or eco-philosophy.

?The things we make, make us” is the new tag line of a visceral Jeep ad campaign, recalling a country that used to “make things.” Andy Grove, Intel’s legendary ex-CEO, wrote a quintessential piece on this week’s BusinessWeek, suggesting that the loss of manufacturing in the USA is a big mistake. At the same time a few economy writers are starting to rethink recovery and suggest that the millions of jobs lost in the recession are not coming back. See Chris Isidore’s story for CNNMoney.com: “7.9 million jobs lost, many forever.“

As Andy Grove suggests, without strong manufacturing we cannot yield the social, long-term economics and even the innovation, we need to sustain our culture. He goes on to suggest that the focus on start-ups was misleading as it ignored the adverse effect of avoiding the scale-up phase of companies becoming leaders–a phase that grew thousands of jobs and was supervised by him as Intel grew to become the giant it is today. He’s criticizing his own milieu of running away from such grueling task of building large companies, opting for the quick exit through promising start-ups. I sense that he suggests we have become a society for the few, the “smart” ones who do less and less on their own, think fast, and take the exit faster.

Together, the Jeep ads and media streams deliver a simple message: America is not in a mental state for doing things, it’s in a mental state of opting out of any detailed, tangible work of building goods. We grew accustomed to deferring the hard work of delivering real, tangible products to someone else, usually across the ocean. We grew complacent, convincing ourselves that white-collar derivatives of such actionable, tangible creations is just as good and even better–we Strategize, Manage, Research, Innovate and Market! Yet when it comes to delivering the finished products, we opt out, assuming that none of “that stuff? has any value or merit.

This phenomenon is a cultural one, more than economical or strategic calculation. The perception–not reality!–is that the more you defer doing actual things, the better and smarter you are. Outsourcing is far more than an operational gimmick to beautify the books–it has become a leading bon-ton philosophy all around, including the design world. We think we can outsource everything, even design, to someone else, even “everyone” else: Crowdsourcing is another new empty slogan.