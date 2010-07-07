Infographic of the Day: Drawing in 3-D, With Ping-Pong Balls and an iPhone

Floating Forecaster, by U.K. interactive designer Richard Harvey, is a ping-pong floatation device that lets you loft up your balls just by running your fingers across your smart phone. Using either the iPhone interface app c74 or a custom MaxMSP sequencing program, you can do pretty much anything with your balls — shoot them up in the air, keep them quivering low to the ground, hold your own PowerBall lottery, whatever. Check out some epic ball-playing here:

Mechanically, the contraption is made of 30 air pumps hooked up to a power supply, and it relies on some basic principles of gravity and air pressure. Your physics teacher probably tried the same floating-ping-pong-ball trick in high school, but with a hairdryer. (For nerds who actually care how it works: Air blasts create a low-pressure airstream, while the surrounding higher-pressure air forces the ping pong to stay inside the airstream. The ball rises and falls depending on the strength of the blasts.)

Originally, Harvey conceived of the Floating Forecaster as a weather visualization tool. He got it to show rain (balls falling one at a time); lightning (balls dropping violently); sun (balls floating serenely). Have a look-see: