Hebron Means Business: Rebranding War-Torn Palestine

Hebron lies on the southern reaches of the West Bank, and thus on a major faultline in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It has to be one of the last places on earth in which anyone would want to do business. That’s why a couple of designers have proposed what might be the most quixotic rebrand in the world.

Eido Gat and Ziv Schneider, from the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, in Israel, have produced a pro-Palestine visual-identity package for the city, drawing on the graphic traditions of both Islamic art and the modern corporate world. Designed to adorn everything from stamps and coffee mugs to civic Web sites and T-shirts, the campaign is organized around the notion of a hypothetical investors’ forum. The hope is to show what Palestinian Hebron would look like if it actually had a discretionary budget to speak of (a problem that doesn’t appear to affect Jewish settlements in the West Bank, as the New York Times reported today).

Some background: Hebron is divided into H1, a Palestinian territory, with about 140,000 inhabitants; and H2, the old city where hundreds of military-guarded Jewish settlers live — illegally, according to international law — among roughly 30,000 Palestinians. The settlements pose a constant threat to residents’ well-being, with 86 percent of Palestinians in the old city living in relative poverty, as of 2008, the International Committee on the American Red Cross reports. Tales of travel restrictions, scare tactics, and even children getting pelted with stones as they walk to school are not uncommon.

So in an obvious effort to empower the disenfranchised, Gat and Schneider have called their concept “the new Al-Khaleil,” after Hebron’s Palestinian name. The scheme won a Wolda Worldwide Logo Design Annual talent award recently.