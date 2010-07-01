advertisement
The 20 Best New Buildings In Los Angeles

This week, the Los Angeles Architectural Awards honored over 30 new Los Angeles buildings on their architectural merit, civic engagement and environmental sustainability.

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

Here are 20 projects from the L.A. Architectural Awards, including the Grand Prize winner, the Los Angeles Police Administration Building, a joint venture between AECOM and Roth Sheppard Associates.

Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences and JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE
Gensler, Webcor, AEG

The New Carver Apartments
Michael Maltzan Architecture, Inc., Westport Construction Inc., Skid Row Housing Trust

Lofts at Cherokee Studios
Pugh + Scarpa, JT Builders, REthink Development

Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics at Caltech
Morphosis Architects, Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company, California Institute of Technology

Fanfare at San Pedro Gateway
WET, Sully-Miller Contracting Company, Port of Los Angeles

Horizon at Playa Vista
Johnson Fain, Morley Builders, Lincoln Property Company

Olympic Police Station
Gruen Associates, Bernards, City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering

Madame Tussauds at the Hollywood Orange Building
JAG | RoTo Architects, Morley Builders, Hollywood Orange Land, LLC

Lincoln & Rose
Studio One Eleven at Perkowitz+Ruth Architects, A.J. Padelford & Son, Combined Properties, Inc.

Los Angeles NFL Stadium
MEIS Architects/Aedas Sport, Majestic Realty

South Campus Project, Los Angeles Trade Technical College
MDA Johnson Favaro/Gruen Associates, Taisei Corporation, Los Angeles Community College District

UCLA Campus Police Station
STUDIOS Architecture, Novus Construction, University of California, Los Angeles

Silver Lake Branch Library
M2A Milofsky Michali & Cox Architects, Ford E.C., Inc., Director of Library Facilities Planning

Hidden House
Standard LLP, Bronstruction Inc., Andrew Avery and Laura Gabbert

The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach
Frederick Fisher and Partners Architects, Charles Pankow Builders, Ltd., City of Santa Monica, Community & Cultural Services

Hollenbeck Area Community Police Station
AC Martin Partners, FTR International, City of Los Angeles

Camp Emerald Bay Boy Scout Eco Cabin
Gensler, The RMS Group, Inc., Western Los Angeles County Council

LAPD Harbor Replacement Station and Jail
Perkins + Will, Pinner Construction Co., Inc., City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering Prop Q Program

California Science Center Phase II, Ecosystems
A joint venture between EHDD/ZGF, Morley Builders

Los Angeles Police Department Memorial to Fallen Officers
Gensler, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, The Los Angeles Police Foundation

Annenberg Space for Photography
AECOM, Taslimi Construction, Inc. and Entertainment Center LLC/Trammell Crow Company

Alissa is a design writer for publications like Fast Company, GOOD and Dwell who can most often be found in Los Angeles.

