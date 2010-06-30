Wanted: A Toy Robot For Design Snobs and Gundam Nerds

Design snobs and Gundam nerds might be worlds apart on, oh, pretty much everything, but one thing they can both agree on is this: the awesomeness of David Weeks ‘s Cubebot.

Cubebot is both a toy robot and an art object. You can fold it into a box as if it were some sort of Tony Rosenthal sculpture or sic it on your model RX-78 ’til mom yells bed time — whatever. Designy types will love it because of the Cubist reference and because it’s made out of sustainably harvested cherry wood and because it’ll look perfectly at home on the Noguchi side table, next to the George Nelson sofa, just across the way from the original Koons balloon dog. And geeks will love it because it’s a ROBOT!!!

Cubebot is part of a new summer collection Weeks, who’s based in Brooklyn, produced for the ur-hip design distributor Areaware. There’s also Simus the Rhino:

And Hattie the Elephant, named for a real elephant that lived in Central Park at the turn of the century and supposedly understood English:

Visit Areaware online for more whimsical stuff from Weeks. Be sure to check out his smoking gorilla-head ashtrays.

[Images courtesy of Areaware]