Almost Genius: Designers On How Kurt Cobain Should’ve Been Immortalized

Those of us in the throes of teen angst when Kurt Cobain shot himself in 1994 remember his death as The Defining Moment of the Era. It was The Day We Lost Our Innocence. Kurt Cobain: our flannel Kennedy.

It was probably inevitable, then, that a few art-minded representatives of this shattered generation would concoct something like the “retroactive urn for Kurt Cobain.” It’s both an urn and a cultural memento, the sort of thing in which “our hero re-emerges larger than life within the pantheon of dead rock stars, forever eternal,” the L.A.-based designers say.

Actually, it’s four separate urns, and instead of holding Cobain’s ashes, the urns are the ashes; they’re made from the musician’s remains suspended in a substrate. (Familiar“) The weird shapes have a basis in Cobain’s life and music: how he died, what his voice sounded like, what kind of album art he favored, and so on. “Just as rock and roll is a medium that counters main stream [SIC] culture,” we learn, “the sinuous and unstable nature of the form serves as a counterpoint to the traditional urn type.” Really” Because all we see is geoduck. Oh, wait, but it gets weirder!

According to the designers’ plans, the urns would be distributed among his loved ones: one to Courtney Love; another to his daughter; a third to his sister; and the final to Portland’s Satyricon nightclub, where he met Love in the ’90s. There, they’d sit atop warped mantles designed off the profile of his face. Eventually, they’d make their way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where fans could behold their angsty hero in all his “sinuous and unstable” glory.