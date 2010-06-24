Oh So Modern

Award-winning Dutch interior design firm i29–whom we covered recently here and here–have sent us their newest project, a private apartment in Amsterdam.

It couldn’t be more different than what preceded it: i29 knocked down a warren of interior walls, to create a bright, wide-open space. With a plain white canvas, the interior details just need a little natural finishing to pop–the staircase is finished in raw pine. Meanwhile, the interior’s signature comes from a kitchen surround in laser-cut cabinets. As the designers point out, the holes lend depth to a superflat space.