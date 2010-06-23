Corporate “Narratives” Need to be Overhauled

Then there’s the Corporate Narrative, a Mississippi river of company narratives. It used to be called marketing, but these days we, the people with the dollar to spend, have gotten cranky about being treated like cattle. Now we’re looking for personal relationships — dialogue, shared experience, a bedtime story. We want Match.com, only with brands.

Actually, just about nothing is as old as the narrative–we’ve been telling stories since we could sit round a fire. But if you believe Joseph Campbell, it’s always the same plot. In his 1949 book The Hero with a Thousand Faces, the screenwriter’s bible, he says that stories from all over the world, down the ages, have stuck to a single basic theme, The Hero’s Journey. It goes like this:

A call to adventure–which the hero accepts or declines.

A road of trials–on which the hero succeeds or fails.

Achieving the goal or “boon”–resulting in important self-knowledge.

A return to ordinary life–at which the hero succeeds or fails.

Application of the boon–the knowledge used for a better world.

The Buddha, Moses, and Jesus stories follow this plot. So do the Simba and Neo stories in The Lion King and The Matrix, and an awful lot in between. This story arc, framed in a Three Act plot structure since the days of Aristotle, is hard-wired into us. It’s about the pursuit of happiness, it’s the American Dream. But it’s been hijacked. Where’s the boon?

Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland is one of only a handful of films ever to gross a billion dollars (already). It was inspired by a book of real originality, a Victorian opium dream with the footfall of a butterfly, so beloved it has never been out of print. These are things to be valued, but none of that made it to the screen.

We’re so trained now that we know when the Opening Image transitions to the Inciting Incident. We see Plot Point 1 lead to Pinch 1 on the way to the Midpoint. We don’t use these words, but we see it all the same–to kids it’s “duh.” But we’ve become so complacent that we trade off the meaning of a story for the cheap ride of the script. We trade Alice for Alice.

I don’t begrudge Disney their billion. Or the use they’ll make of the Alice idea to make billions more. I begrudge the way we pony up our dollar so business can turn value into a commodity, when the world is crying out for the reverse. I begrudge the fact that we don’t care. And by the way, whatever happened to the genius who made Edward Scissorhands?