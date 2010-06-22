advertisement
Dyson’s Bladeless Fans Get Two Big Brothers

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Six months ago, when Dyson released its gee-whiz line of bladeless fans, you had to guess that they’d soon be dropping new, related products. So this morning, here they come: You can now buy Tower and Pedestal versions, for $450. So cool.

